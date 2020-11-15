1/
Charles Dwayne (Charlie) Fackler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles (Charlie) Dwayne Fackler, 75, of Lawrenceburg, passed from his life on Nov. 13, 2020. He was born on Aug. 2, 1945, to the late Francis Carrol and Bertha Eagle Fackler in Jefferson County, Ky.
Charlie was a truck driver for Holland Express after he graduated from Christ the King Catholic School. He lived in Brandenburg as a child. Charlie was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
He was also a member of Anderson VFW. His hobbies were fishing and hunting where he had even won some competitions.
Charlie was married to Rhonda Tinsley Facker. He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Lowborn and Wendy (Travis) Harley; a son, Jacob (Paige) Waldridge; a sister, Carolyn (Dennis) Robben; three brothers, Danny (Linda) Fackler, Tim (Janet) Fackler and Toney (Helen) Fackler; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Carrol and Bertha Eagle Fackler; a son, Charles Fackler Jr.; and three brothers, John, Mike and Joe Fackler. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. Burial will be held at Camp Nelson Cemetery in Nicholasville, Ky., at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Monday.
Knights of Columbus members will serve as pallbearers and the Rev. Jeffrey Estacio will conduct the funeral mass. Saffell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saffell House Funeral Home
340 S Main St
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
(502) 598-3268
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved