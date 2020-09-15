Charles E. McCawley, 84, of Hillview, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Jean McCawley; parents, Lindsey and Rose McCawley; and brothers, Joe McCawley, Clarence McCawley, Albert McCawley and William McCawley.

He is survived by his children, Bruce E. (Evelyn) McCawley, Karen (Frank) Peters and Mike (Sara) McCawley; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday.



