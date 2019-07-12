Charles Earl Starkey II, 62, of Shepherdsville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was a current employee of Ford Motor Co., where he worked for over 30 years. He was a hardworking man that enjoyed watching U of L football and basketball. He also enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Starkey; and his mother, Valarie Starkey.
Chuck is survived by his son, Michael (Sylvia) Starkey of Shelbyville; his father, Charles E. Starkey of Louisville; his sister, Vicki Ann Starkey of Louisville; along with his grandchildren, Anna Belle and Jacob Calvin Starkey.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Street in Shepherdsville with burial to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on July 15, 2019