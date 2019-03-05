Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lee Wise. View Sign

Charles Lee Wise, 69, of Radcliff, died on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a member of the D.A.V. and Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Wise of Radcliff; three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Deanna Wells of Shepherdsville, Jack and Doreen Wells of Fort Knox and Jared and Jennifer Wise of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Ryan Hamilton, Nathan Wells and his fiance, McKenzie Shelton, Holly Hires and husband, Tyler, Aaron Makslymkow, Samantha Wells, Ashlee Kettwig and her husband, Austin, and Kristen Wells; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Daniel; his step-father, Phillip Fisher; and three brothers, John Wise, Ted Wise and Ken Fisher.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff with David Wideman officiating.

