Charles Lee Wise, 69, of Radcliff, died on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a member of the D.A.V. and Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Wise of Radcliff; three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Deanna Wells of Shepherdsville, Jack and Doreen Wells of Fort Knox and Jared and Jennifer Wise of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Ryan Hamilton, Nathan Wells and his fiance, McKenzie Shelton, Holly Hires and husband, Tyler, Aaron Makslymkow, Samantha Wells, Ashlee Kettwig and her husband, Austin, and Kristen Wells; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Daniel; his step-father, Phillip Fisher; and three brothers, John Wise, Ted Wise and Ken Fisher.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff with David Wideman officiating.

