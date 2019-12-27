Charles Preston 'Charlie' Hellard, 74, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was the owner of Charlie's Car Service in Lebanon Junction and a member of the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Flora Mae Frazier Hellard; and a brother, Thomas Hellard.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Ashbaugh Hellard; two sons, Charles E. (Mary Lou) Hellard and Anthony Allen (Tonya) Hellard; two daughters, Angela Gayle Hardin and Jennifer Rose Duvall; a brother, Randall (Sue) Hellard; two sisters, Margaret Hardin and Agnes Baker; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with the Rev. Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial will be in the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon until 8 p.m. on Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
