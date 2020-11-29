Charles Ray Wilson, 70, of Louisville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William and Anna Lucille Hoagland Wilson; a sister, Connie Wilson; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Goff.

He is survived by his daughters, Anna (Wade) Sams and Kim Graham, who was like a daughter to him; son, Travis Wilson; brother, Bill (Erma) Wilson, Kenny (Connie) Wilson and David (Tammy) Wilson; sisters, Ruth Ann Goff and Eva (Robert Hall) Williams; six grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Services and visitation will be private. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.



