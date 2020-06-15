Charles Raymond Benningfield, 86, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sarah Benningfield; his wife of 67 years, Wyvetta Benningfield; great-granddaughters, Lillian and Luna Benningfield; great-grandson, Xavier Perkins; and sister, Myra McCarthy.

He is survived by his sons, Rodney (Lorraine) Benningfield and Landon Benningfield; daughters, Paula (Terry) Perkins, Elana (Jeff Parker) Miles; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Ivan Benningfield; and sisters, Laurene (Roy) Tedder, Marjorie Campbell and Willa (Joe) Bryant.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with graveside services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Callahan Cemetery in Adair County. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.



