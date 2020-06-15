Charles Raymond Benningfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Raymond Benningfield, 86, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sarah Benningfield; his wife of 67 years, Wyvetta Benningfield; great-granddaughters, Lillian and Luna Benningfield; great-grandson, Xavier Perkins; and sister, Myra McCarthy.
He is survived by his sons, Rodney (Lorraine) Benningfield and Landon Benningfield; daughters, Paula (Terry) Perkins, Elana (Jeff Parker) Miles; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Ivan Benningfield; and sisters, Laurene (Roy) Tedder, Marjorie Campbell and Willa (Joe) Bryant.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with graveside services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Callahan Cemetery in Adair County. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved