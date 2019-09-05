Charles Russell Hines, 69, of Kingston Springs, Tenn., formerly of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Jackson and Laura Ethel Edlin Hines; three brothers, Elbert Lee, Rodney and Jim Hines; and a sister, Doris Wiseman.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Bowman Hines; son, Jonathan Todd Hines; daughter, Laura Renee (Craig) Hines Hunter; sisters, Carol Wheeler and Joann (Terry) Egan.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Visitation after Noon on Saturday.
