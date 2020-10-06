1/
Charles W. Phillips
Charles W. Phillips, 92, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Mr. Phillips was born in Keystone, W.Va., on June 14, 1928, to the late Charles and Ida Bell Phillips. He was a member of Overdale Methodist Church and Zoneton F&AM 964. He retired from Chuch Phillips Co. and served in the Army Air Corps.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Chambers Phillips; daughter, Debra Darland; brother, Clarence, Ballard and Herchel Phillips; and sister, Phyllis Lowery.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Betty Phillips; children, Michael Phillips, Charlene Phillips, Teresa (Mark) Kemp and Karen (Michael) Blaker; special son, Daylin Smith; stepdaughters, Margaret Bamman and Carol Smith (Michael) Millard; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Napier and Barbara (Chuck) Reeves.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday after 10 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
