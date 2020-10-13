1/
Charles William Green
Charles William Green, 83, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
He was born in Perry County, Ky., on April 18, 1937, to the late George W. and Bessie (Shepherd) Green. Mr. Green retired from Ford Motor Co. after 30 years of service. He claimed his best job ever was working security at Churchill Downs. He loved to fish at Lake Okeechobee with his wife and fishing buddies.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by parents; and siblings, Sue Caudill, Elisha and Johnny Green.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 63 1/2 years, Delores (Meredith) Green; children, Debbie (Rick) Heine and Cindy (Andy) Barrett; grandchildren, Ricky and Katie; great-grandchildren, Emily and Cailen; and siblings, Daniel, Sam and James Green and Sharon Gipson.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from Noon until 3 p.m. on Thursday. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, 2020.
