Charles 'Chuck' William Riemer, 88, of Shepherdsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2010, with his family by his side.
Chuck was born in Milwaukee, Wis., where he attended local schools. He was a U.S. Navy Seabees Reservist and he retired from International Harvester and Salt River Electric.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marilyn Riemer; daughters, Roxanne Riemer of Pioneer Village and Robin (Scott) Conn of Shepherdsville; grandsons, Jason David Riemer, Charles Blake Conn and Christopher (Jenny) Stengel; his sister, Myrna (Dan) Mavroff; sister-in-law, Nancy (Jack) Doffing; along with his nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shepherdsville with the Rev. Terry Langford officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.
The family wishes to thank his very special caregivers, 'his girls' Heather and Yetti.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com

Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
