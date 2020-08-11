Chase Anthony O'Neal, 34, of Shepherdsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at University of Louisville Health Center South.
Chase was a hot rod enthusiast, who enjoyed reading and collecting cards.
Chase is survived by his mother, Cheri (Patrick) Wright of Shepherdsville; his father, Christopher Patton of Louisville; his grandparents, George and Pat O'Neal of Shepherdsville; his aunt, Geri (Troy) Keller of Louisville; his cousins, Taylor (Josh) Kausky and Remi Kausky of Louisville; along with many other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com