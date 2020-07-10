Chester Ray Spencer, 88, of Boston, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Ann Burkhead; his parents, James Earl Spencer and Frankie Boyd Nall; and a half-brother, Albert Nall.

He is survived by his wife, Cora B. Chesser Spencer; two daughters, Robin (Dale) Wimsatt and Lorri (Marion) Adams; a cousin; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store