Chester Ray Spencer
Chester Ray Spencer, 88, of Boston, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Ann Burkhead; his parents, James Earl Spencer and Frankie Boyd Nall; and a half-brother, Albert Nall.
He is survived by his wife, Cora B. Chesser Spencer; two daughters, Robin (Dale) Wimsatt and Lorri (Marion) Adams; a cousin; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
(502) 833-4823
