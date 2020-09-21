1/
Chris Smith
Chris Smith, 58, of Taylorsville, died on Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Mishawaka, Ind. He was a drive-shaft maker with the Dana Corporation in Louisville. He was a member of the Simpsonville United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of the Shelby County High School Class of 1980 and attended Eastern Kentucky University.
He was a member of the UAW Local 3058 and the Louisville Tour Riders. He loved riding motorcycles and was an avid classic car enthusiast. His favorite activity was spending time with his granddaughter, Lillian, and his dog, Roxy Dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Mary Jane Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl LeCompte Smith of Taylorsville; his daughter, Laura Marie Smith of Taylorsville; his granddaughter, Lillian Marie Popp of Taylorsville; his brother, David (Chandra) Smith of Chattanooga, Tenn.; his sister, Dr. Kathy Taylor of Shelbyville; and his son-in-law, Josh Popp.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Bobby LeCompte officiating. Burial will be in the Cropper Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the WHAS Crusade for Children or the Home of the Innocents.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
