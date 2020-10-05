1/
Christina Drury Scrogham
Christina Drury Scrogham, 81, of Shepherdsville, returned to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Anderson County, a retired employee at General Electric, where she worked for over 29 years, and a member of Kings Baptist Church.
Christina is survived by two daughters, Betty (Tommy) Conway and Ann (Marshall) Fulkerson; two sons,Floyd (Joyce) and Gary (Charlotte) Scrogham; six grandchildren, Mike Conway, Andrew, Aaron and Josh Scrogham, Marshall and Matthew Fulkerson; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Other ways to show your sympathy

