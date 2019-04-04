Christine Jeanette Blakeman, 70, of Brooks, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Clark; and brothers, Terry, Jimmy and Bil.
She is survived by her children, Adam Blakeman and Cathleen Blakeman; a grandson; her mother, Barbara Jean Clark; brothers, Edward, Charles and Joseph; and sister, Mary.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 8, 2019