Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Marie Strevinsky. View Sign

Christine Marie Szambelan Stravinsky, 87, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She was born in Poland and grew up under the Nazi occupation. She immigrated to the United States at age 18; she spoke no English at the time.

She worked as a welder, a sausage stuffer, a mail inserter, as well as being engaged in various other occupations.

After raising a family, she became a freshman at the age of 45 at the University of New Orleans, where she ultimately obtained a master's degree in English.

She taught composition and creative writing at the Delgado Community College, also in New Orleans. She is the author of two novels, a chapbook and has had poetry published in various literary journals.

She was also a member of Green River Writers Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Veto Henry Stravinsky.

She is survived by two sons, Phillip and Mitchell Stravinsky; a daughter, Barbara Stravinsky; a sister, Isabelle Dulgapoloski; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 22, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington.

Memorial gifts in Christine's memory are suggested to the Bullitt County Senior Center, 214 Frank E. Simon Avenue, Shepherdsville (make checks payable to MPCAA (Shepherdsville location only) or to the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.

