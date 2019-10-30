Christopher Johnson, 37, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.
He was a member of Bardstown Junction Baptist Church, a former volunteer for Shepherdsville Fire Department and he had a love for camping and boating.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Sweat and Sarah Johnson; and an aunt, Kathy Jo Sweat.
He is survived by Anthony; his mother, Kimberly Ann Sweat; father, William Franklin 'B J' (Bonnie) Johnson Jr.; grandparents, Joann 'Mom' Sweat and Bill Johnson; and a brother, Max Johnson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Bardstown Junction Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church. To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, visit www.trowbridgefh.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 4, 2019