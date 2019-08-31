Clarence Morris

Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Clarence Morris, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Ethel Morris.
He is survey ed by his sons, Clarence Morris Jr. and Devin Morris; brothers, Bud, George, Mac, Sam and Rodney Morris; sisters, Barbara Larimore, Geraldine Perkins and Vivian Baker; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will beheld at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 4, 2019
