Clarence William Shepherd, 89, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Shepherd; children, Shirley Heath, Danny Shepherd, infant Rosemary Shepherd and infant Billy Shepherd; granddaughters, Charlotte Trodden, Rhonda Shepherd and Amanda DeLano; great-granddaughter, Chloe DeLano; brother, Leroy Shepherd; and parents, Clarence Lee Shepherd and Edna Heffley- Ashby.

He is survived by his children, Linda (Dennis) Cole, Peggy (Hugh) Kyle, Mary Boland, Margie (Bill) Oliver and Connie Herrell; stepchildren, Jacqueline Crouch, Terry (Sandy) Hackel, Chrissy Hackel and Timmy (Jennifer) Hackel; 22 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Tommy (Judy) McDaniel and Maxine Edwards.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, July 20, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.



