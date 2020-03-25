Claude Eugene Middleton Jr., 68, of Clermont, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Signature Health Care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Eugene Sr. and Anna Mae Middleton.
Claude is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Middleton; children, Kellie (Lloyd) Tucker, Michelle (Jacob) Carrier and Jason Middleton; sisters, Patty and Peggy Middleton; three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 30, 2020