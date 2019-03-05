Clayton Sims Dawson, 57, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. < br /> He is survived by his wife, Marlene Abell Dawson; two sons, Leslie Thomas Dawson and Clayton Andrew (Amber Marie) Dawson; parents, Clarence E. and Wanda June Ridgway Dawson; and three brothers, Gary Dent Able, Charles Dwight Able and Craig Ridgway Dawson.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Knob Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 11, 2019