Clifton Ray Noe, 84, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home.

He was retired from Ford Motor Company. He loved h is family and also loved going on his many fishing trips.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Jean Underwood Noe; two sons, Roger Dale Noe and Marion Edward Protsman; son-in-law, James Edward Dennis; parents, Jessie and Gertrude Dennison Noe; five brothers, Albert, Frank, Orville, Percy and Dave Noe; and six sisters, Jeanetta and Dorothy Conner, Katherine Kitterman, Christine Wright, Bertie Mayes and Sis Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Underwood Noe; son, Jerry Lee (Mary) Noe; three daughters, Diane Ray (Robert) Trowbridge, Connie Jean (James) Waters and Patricia Ann Dennis; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

