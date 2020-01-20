Clifton Scott McGaha, 69, of Brooks, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.
Scotty was reunited with his loving wife of 49 years, JoAnn McGaha, who preceded him in death four months earlier.
He was born on June 30, 1950, to Maeola (Edwards) McGaha and the late James Clifford McGaha in Louisville.
Scotty was a lieutenant with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served from 1968-70 during the Vietman War.
Among those who preceded him in death are his father, James Clifford McGaha; his wife, JoAnn; and siblings Loyd McGaha and Connie Jesse.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Telly (Justin Brown) McGaha, James (Phebe) McGaha and Casye (Eric) Chesher; grandchildren, Anthony Brown, Sydney McGaha and Noah Chesher; beloved mother, Maeola McGaha; siblings, Robin (Tommy) Freeman and Rick McGaha; as well as the multitude of nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and the people from the community whose lives he enriched each day while working for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Little Flock Baptist Church, 5500 N. Preston Highway, Shepherdsville, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been established in memory of Scotty and JoAnn at the University of Louisville. Donations may be sent to Attn. D. Bohn, 2323 S. Brook Street, Louisville 40292. Proceeds will benefit the Scotty and JoAnn McGaha Scholarship in Criminal Justice for first generation college students and veterans.
Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 22, 2020