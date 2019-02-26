Cloda 'Gabby' Faye Whitworth, 77, of Shepherdsville, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Glen Ridge Health Campus with her family by her side.
|
She was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, the Quilting Bees and a graduate of Shepherdsville High School as part of the Class of 1959.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome 'Jerry' Lee Whitworth, whom passed away one day before her; parents, Willie Paul and Margaret Marie Thomas; and brother, Cletus Dearl Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Paul Whitworth of Poplar Bluff, MO.; siblings Cleda Mae (David) Parsley of Corydon, Ky., and Phillip (Carolyn) Thomas of Bardstown; along with seven nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 27, 2019