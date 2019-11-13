Clydean Marie Mann, 93, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

She was a member of Mount Elmira Baptist Church. Mrs. Mann worked in the cafeteria of Jim Beam and also The Country Kitchen in Shepherdsville, where she was known as 'The Hostess with the Mostest.'

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Florence (Ferguson) Philpot; husband, Matthew 'MB' Mann; sons, Charles Mann and Michael Mann; great-grandson, Shawn Mann; and sister, Juanita Cameron.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Ricky A. (Sandy) Mann; daughter-in-law, Rose Mary Mann; granddaughter, Heather (Robbie) Mann-Hobbs; grandsons, Mike (Andriane) Mann, Mark (Theresa) Mann, James Mann, Charles (Heather) Mann and David Mann; brothers, Sonny Philpot, Harold (Ann) Philpot, Chester Philpot and Douglas (Fannie) Philpot; sister, Evelyn Crigler; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Friends may pay their respects from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, and from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman St., Shepherdsville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Expressions of sympathy may go to Hosparus.

