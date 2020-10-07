1/
Connie Louise Ashbaugh Riggs
Connie Louise (Ashbaugh) Riggs, 71, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, with her niece and caretaker, Jessie, by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and LaVerne Ashbaugh; brothers, Steve, Donald, Thomas, Anthony and Joseph Ashbaugh Sr.; and sister, Lana Decker.
She leaves behind a host of family and very special friends.
Those who took the time to get to know Connie intimately know that she loved deeply and passionately. Though Connie bore no natural children, she was a mother, grandmother, caretake and aunt to many. Her passion and talents were limitless. In her life, she was a 'Jill of all trades', a seamstress, a Missionary, a baker, a business owner, a factory worker, a Sunday School teacher and beloved child care provider.
Connie dedicated her life to serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. May she be remembered for her love and charity.
It was Connie's wish that there be no funeral services. Cremation is planned with her final resting at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 12, 2020.
