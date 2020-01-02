Cornell Sylvanish Shoptaw

Cornell Sylvanish Shoptaw, 82, of Fountain Run, Ky., died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Stanley Mae Shoptaw; brother, James Shoptaw; and son, Elmer Shoptaw.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Shoptaw; daughter, Mary Wilson; son, Robert Shoptaw; a grandson; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, Jan. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville, with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 6, 2020
