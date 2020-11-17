Crystal Navarre Timmons, 32, of Okolona, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

She was preceded by her grandmother, Glenna Mann.

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Cook; father, Terrill Navarre; daughters, Trinaty Bouchard and Kaydence Timmons; brother, Joshua Cook; sister, Leah Reitzel; grandparents, Robert and Delores Gedeon, Al Navarre and Arthur Cook Jr.; stepchildren, Chase Timmons, Tyler Timmons, Kindelyn Timmons and Steven Timmons.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Saturday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store