Crystal Navarre Timmons
Crystal Navarre Timmons, 32, of Okolona, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
She was preceded by her grandmother, Glenna Mann.
She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Cook; father, Terrill Navarre; daughters, Trinaty Bouchard and Kaydence Timmons; brother, Joshua Cook; sister, Leah Reitzel; grandparents, Robert and Delores Gedeon, Al Navarre and Arthur Cook Jr.; stepchildren, Chase Timmons, Tyler Timmons, Kindelyn Timmons and Steven Timmons.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
