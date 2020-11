Or Copy this URL to Share

Crystal Navarre Timmons, 32, of Okolona, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

She was preceded by her grandmother, Glenna Mann.

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Cook; father, Terrill Navarre; daughters, Trinaty Bouchard and Kaydence Timmons; brother, Joshua Cook; sister, Leah Reitzel; grandparents, Robert and Delores Gedeon, Al Navarre and Arthur Cook Jr.; stepchildren, Chase Timmons, Tyler Timmons, Kindelyn Timmons and Steven Timmons.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Saturday.



