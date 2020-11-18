Cynthia 'Cindy' DeBell Price Lindell, 61, of Cox's Creek, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1959, in Louisville to Beverly and Bertha Cox DeBell. Cindy was a retiree WOCN nurse, where she led a brilliant career that left a last effect on her patients and co-workers.

She was a loving wife, amazing mother and a very proud Mimaw. Cindy was beloved by her entire family and extended family. She touched countless lives with her kindness and generosity.

She was preceded in death by her father, Beverly Lee DeBell; and a sister, Rhonda Louise DeBell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 10 loving years, Larry Earl Lindell; her loving mother, Bertha Lea Cox DeBell; two daughters, Sarah Price and Emily Price, both of Bardstown; her brother, Steven (Rhonda) DeBell of Louisville; her joy, three grandsons, Mark, Cole and Clay Durbin. She was also blessed with two bonus sons, David Lindell of Nashville, Tenn., and Brian (Paige) Lindell of Mount Washington.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at Houghton Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Frazier officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 2-8 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home, located at 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store