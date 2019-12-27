Cynthia 'Cindy' J. Prestigiacomo, 59, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1960, in Louisville to the late Howard and Dolores Johnson Widener. She was the executive director for the CASA program of Bullitt County, where she helped hundreds of children in the court system. She was also involved in other community groups, such as the Bullitt County Woman's Club and the ministry program at the Bullitt County Jail. She was a woman of faith and attended Southeast Christian Church.

She was preceded by her parents; grandparents, Eugene and Serena Johnson; and brother-in-law, Richard Oates.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Prestigiacomo; son, Nicholas (Casey) Prestigiacomo; granddaughter, Kylee Prestigiacomo; sister, Cheryl Oates; brother, Michael (Debbie) Widener; nephew, Andrew Oates; niece, Bethann (Chad) Duvall; aunt, Joan Campbell; and mother-in-law, Janice Prestigiacomo.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, at 12:30 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Winning Colors Drive in Mount Washington. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the CASA program of Bullitt County.

