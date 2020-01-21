Daisy L. Carrier, 91, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

Daisy was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 31 years and was active with the senior group at the church. She was a member of the Mount Washington Red Hat Club, the Mount Washington Senior Citizens and the Mount Washington AARP.

She and her husband participated in many heart walks over the years for the and was a proud supporter of the Trooper Island Boys Camp.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Carrier; two grandsons, Tony and Tim Reynolds; her parents, George Edward and Daisy Moore Middleton; along with four sisters and five brothers.

Daisy is survived by two daughters, Lillian (Buddy) Owen and Alice (Wayne) Reynolds; one son, Doug (Abby) Carrier; a sister-in-law, Betty Middleton; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her grand dog, Maddie.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial gifts in Daisy's memory may be made to the or Trooper Island.

