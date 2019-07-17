Daniel Edward Lowden

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Obituary
Daniel Edward Lowden, 75, of Louisville, died on Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley Russell and Marian Huff Lowden; a brother, Darrell Lowden; and a sister, Darlene Waters.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Wood Lowden; children, Denise (Daryl) Laferty and Dwight (Tammy) Lowden; sister, Diane Lowden; brother, David (Rixie), Richard 'Dickie' (Susie) and Dennis (Elsie) Lowden; half-brothers, Russell and Michael Lowden; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after Noon on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 22, 2019
