Daniel Edward Lowden, 75, of Louisville, died on Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley Russell and Marian Huff Lowden; a brother, Darrell Lowden; and a sister, Darlene Waters.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Wood Lowden; children, Denise (Daryl) Laferty and Dwight (Tammy) Lowden; sister, Diane Lowden; brother, David (Rixie), Richard 'Dickie' (Susie) and Dennis (Elsie) Lowden; half-brothers, Russell and Michael Lowden; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after Noon on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 22, 2019