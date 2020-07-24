Daniel Sparks, 29, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Sparks; grandparents, Charlotte and Richard Ray; grandpa, Mitchell Sparks; and uncle, Richie Ray.

He is survived by his daughter, Mykena Leslie; father, Gordon Sparks; sisters, Haley Sparks and Loren Sparks; brothers, Billy Sparks and Nathan Sparks; grandmother, Loucia Linkert; and girlfriend, Sarah Morton.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.



