Daniel Sparks
Daniel Sparks, 29, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Sparks; grandparents, Charlotte and Richard Ray; grandpa, Mitchell Sparks; and uncle, Richie Ray.
He is survived by his daughter, Mykena Leslie; father, Gordon Sparks; sisters, Haley Sparks and Loren Sparks; brothers, Billy Sparks and Nathan Sparks; grandmother, Loucia Linkert; and girlfriend, Sarah Morton.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
