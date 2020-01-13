Danny Bruce Flener Jr., 52, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

He was a Baptist by faith and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Danny was an avid craftsman, artist and outdoorsman. He loved woodcarving, drawing, making knives, history and nature walking through Ternheim Forest. He was always dreaming of panning for gold.

Danny was preceded in death by his loving mother, Carolyn DeWitt Flener.

He is survived by his father, Danny 'Bruce' Flener Sr. of Shepherdsville; his children, Danny (Lelscee) Flener III of Indianapolis, Ind., Jeremy (Alysse) Flener of Louisville, Justin Flener of Casper, Wyo., Becca Carol Flener of Shepherdsville and Noah Flener of Shepherdsville; siblings, Jerry (Karen) Flener and Teddy Flener, both of Shepherdsville; his grandsons, Camden and Cole Flener of Indianapolis; along with several friends and family too large to mention.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with Bro. Ron Lasley officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Noon-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

