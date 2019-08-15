Danny Thomas Fields, 38, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Thomas Fields.
He is survived by his son, Isaac Kane Fields; mother, Wanda Jean Fields; stepdad, Larry Kruer; sister, Bonita Jean (Kenny) Wood; brother, Lucas Thomas Fields; several aunts and uncles.
Friends may pay respects on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4-8 p.m. at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. The family has chosen cremation.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 19, 2019