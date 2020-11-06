Darl 'Joe' P'Pool Sr., 84, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

He was born on April 30, 1936, in Hopkinsville, Ky. Joe was retired from Asplundh Tree Company, where he worked for over 50 years. He was a member of Stites Station Baptist Church and Bullitt County Cattlemen's Association.

Joe enjoyed being sociable and would chat up a storm with any willing participant. Until recent years, he lived an active life working around the farm and tending to his beloved cows.

There are only two things in life that Joe P'Pool loved more than chatting with people and eating. (1) One was watching UK basketball. He was a loyal Wildcat fan and a proud member of Big Blue Nation. (2) At the top of his list was his family. Joe put God and family before all else in his life. He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He cherished large family gatherings and holidays and relished any chance of celebration. Which made this past year especially hard for him because in 2019 he lost the love of his life, his wife of more than 63 years, Yvonne P'Pool.

In addition to suffering the devastating loss of his wife, Joe P'Pool was also preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle P'Pool; and grandparents, John and Della P'Pool; and brother, William P'Pool.

He leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Darrell (Cindy) P'Pool of Brooks, Pamela Blankenship of Louisville, Robin (Mike) Shelton of Elizabethtown, Jeffery (Michelle) P'Pool of Brooks and Monica (Lori) P'Pool of Elizabethtown; his brother, D.W. 'Buck' (Bessie) P'Pool of Shepherdsville; his sister, Alice Blankenship of Mount Washington; 11 grandchildren, Shawn Blankenship, Chris P'Pool, Desirae Shelton, Eric Blankenship, Michelle Kreusch, Amanda Smothers, Darren P'Pool, Amber Allen, Ashley Scamahorn, Cody P'Pool and Aspen Stith; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Stites Station Baptist Church, 237 Cupio Lodge Lane Road, West Point, with burial in P'Pool Family Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday, Nov. 9, from 1-8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway.

Life verse James 4:14.



