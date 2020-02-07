Darlene Burns, 78, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter 'Skeets' Burns; and her brother, Michael Gibson.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Carol) and Skip (Karen) Burns; sister, Joan Houck; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 12, 2020