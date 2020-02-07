Darlene Burns

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Obituary
Darlene Burns, 78, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter 'Skeets' Burns; and her brother, Michael Gibson.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Carol) and Skip (Karen) Burns; sister, Joan Houck; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 12, 2020
