1/
Darlene Shehan Riggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Shehan Riggs, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Darlene is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Barren Riggs; her daughter, Emily (Scott) Riggs Wheatley; son, Jeffrey (Angela) Riggs; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers; two half-brothers; and a very special longtime friend, Loretta Carter.
In keeping with Darlene's wishes, the family had a private service with cremation following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, Ky. 40223. Memories of Darlene and messages of support for the family may be shared at www.ratterman.com
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, are assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Barren loved her very much
Vicki Hay
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved