Darlene Shehan Riggs, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Darlene is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Barren Riggs; her daughter, Emily (Scott) Riggs Wheatley; son, Jeffrey (Angela) Riggs; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers; two half-brothers; and a very special longtime friend, Loretta Carter.
In keeping with Darlene's wishes, the family had a private service with cremation following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, Ky. 40223. Memories of Darlene and messages of support for the family may be shared at www.ratterman.com
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, are assisting the family with arrangements.