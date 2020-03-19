Darrell Lee Berry, 68, of Hillview, died on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Margaret (Poole) Berry; brothers, Larry Berry and Sonny Berry; and stepfather, Dink Board.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Berry; children, Jonathan (Gloria) Berry, Brigette Wine' and Jennifer Berry; stepchildren, Melissa (William) Kennedy and Michael (Larie) Skaggs; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020