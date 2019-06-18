David Benedict 'Benny' Hartlage, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Mary Teresa Bartley Hartlage; a nephew, Joseph Daniel 'Butchie' Hartlage; and a niece, Elva Rae Hartlage.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Willings Hartlage; a son, D.J. (Annalee) Hartlage; a daughter, Marybeth Vittitow; two brothers, Frankie Hartlage and Bobby (Becky) Hartlage; two sisters, Doris Marcum and Teresa (Tony) Westwood; and six grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 24, 2019