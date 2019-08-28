David 'Bruce' Risen, 70, of Mount Washington, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Bonnie (Higgins) Risen; and sisters, Arlene Christman and Joyce Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lorene (Wright) Risen; daughter, Lori (Pat) Elam; two grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on 285 S. Buckman St. in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 2, 2019