David Croan, 72, of Cub Run, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Ray Croan and Neva (Joe) Ward.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Croan; stepson, Chase (Hope) Kilroy; brothers, Jerry (Janet) Croan, Ronnie Ward and Donnie (Meredith) Ward; sister, Becky Griffith; niece; great-niece and two great nephews.
Funeral services will be handled by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. The family has chosen cremation.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
