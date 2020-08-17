David Croan, 72, of Cub Run, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Ray Croan and Neva (Joe) Ward.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Croan; stepson, Chase (Hope) Kilroy; brothers, Jerry (Janet) Croan, Ronnie Ward and Donnie (Meredith) Ward; sister, Becky Griffith; niece; great-niece and two great nephews.

Funeral services will be handled by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. The family has chosen cremation.



