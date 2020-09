Or Copy this URL to Share

David Lee Fenley, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Sept. 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Fendley; children, Julie (Lawrence) White, Becky (Jamey) Snyder and Cora Jean Fendley; stepson, J.R. (Jillian) Cox; five grandchildren; and brothers and sisters.

A Masonic ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Visitation after 11 a.m. on Saturday.



