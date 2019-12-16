David M. Wegley, 66, of Louisville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Mary Wegley; a brother, Robert Wegley Jr.; and a sister, Denise Wegley.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Brown Wegley; four daughters, Allison Mineer, Lindsey (Holly) Wegley, Christi Wantuck and Jennifer Glenn; three sisters, Donna Jones and Dana and Deanna Wegley; and five grandchildren.
Funeral Mass was held on Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with cremation to follow. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 18, 2019