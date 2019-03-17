David W. Ward Sr.

David W. Ward Sr., 63, of Mount Washington, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Jewish Medical Center South.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Ward; parents, Harry L. and Lucy Welch Ward; and a brother, Bobby Ward.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Brian) Ward and David W. Ward Jr.; siblings, Harry L. Ward Jr., and Gary Ward; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 20, 2019
