David W. Ward Sr., 63, of Mount Washington, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Jewish Medical Center South.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Ward; parents, Harry L. and Lucy Welch Ward; and a brother, Bobby Ward.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Brian) Ward and David W. Ward Jr.; siblings, Harry L. Ward Jr., and Gary Ward; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 20, 2019