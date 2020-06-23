Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Deborah's life story with friends and family

Share Deborah's life story with friends and family



She was born on March 17, 1954, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was central in Debbie's life. While Debbie battled cancer for 20 years, the disease did not define her life, rather it was how she approached every day as a gift from God. She was ever thankful for God's grace.

Raising her three loving daughters was the absolute joy in her life. Debbie's true purpose was to nurture children and as a longtime employee of Bullitt County Public Schools, she had a positive impact on many young lives.

Her love of the outdoors was expressed in many of her fondest hobbies. From salmon fishing in Alaska to hiking the trails of Bernheim Forest, Debbie was always planning her next adventure.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul R. Wagner Jr. and Nellie M. Wagner; and her infant brother, Richard Lee Wagner.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, John Delaney; sister, Jeanie (John) Garell of North Palm Beach, Fla.; daughters, Kristen (Sang) Delaney Nguyen of Fayetteville, N.C., Hollie (Andy) Delany of Lexington and Hannah (Alex) Delaney Woodrum of Clermont; and one grandson, Sullivan Nguyen.

A private memorial service will be held in Council, Alaska, in summer 2021. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bernheim Forest (

Deborah 'Debbie' Lee Wagner Delaney, 66, of Mount Washington, formerly of Greenacres, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 19, 2020.She was born on March 17, 1954, in West Palm Beach, Fla.Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was central in Debbie's life. While Debbie battled cancer for 20 years, the disease did not define her life, rather it was how she approached every day as a gift from God. She was ever thankful for God's grace.Raising her three loving daughters was the absolute joy in her life. Debbie's true purpose was to nurture children and as a longtime employee of Bullitt County Public Schools, she had a positive impact on many young lives.Her love of the outdoors was expressed in many of her fondest hobbies. From salmon fishing in Alaska to hiking the trails of Bernheim Forest, Debbie was always planning her next adventure.She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul R. Wagner Jr. and Nellie M. Wagner; and her infant brother, Richard Lee Wagner.She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, John Delaney; sister, Jeanie (John) Garell of North Palm Beach, Fla.; daughters, Kristen (Sang) Delaney Nguyen of Fayetteville, N.C., Hollie (Andy) Delany of Lexington and Hannah (Alex) Delaney Woodrum of Clermont; and one grandson, Sullivan Nguyen.A private memorial service will be held in Council, Alaska, in summer 2021. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bernheim Forest ( bernheim.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store