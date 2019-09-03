Deborah Sue "Suzy" Coy (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Deborah Sue 'Suzy' Coy, 59, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Zella Coy; and nine brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Brittany Burden; life partner of 30 years, Nick Burden; sisters, Louise Evans and Virginia (Ray) Smith; brothers, James (Norma) Coy and William (Alice) Coy; special niece, Jessica Crump and nephew Jared (Bub) Birge; and a host of other nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much; and her fur babies, Shady, Henry and Daisy.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Expressions of sympathy to the family.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 4, 2019
