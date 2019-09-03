Deborah Sue 'Suzy' Coy, 59, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Zella Coy; and nine brothers.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Brittany Burden; life partner of 30 years, Nick Burden; sisters, Louise Evans and Virginia (Ray) Smith; brothers, James (Norma) Coy and William (Alice) Coy; special niece, Jessica Crump and nephew Jared (Bub) Birge; and a host of other nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much; and her fur babies, Shady, Henry and Daisy.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Expressions of sympathy to the family.

